Renault Triber turbo-petrol variant launched delayed

When it was unveiled last year, the Renault had said that Triber SUV was also set to get a new turbo-petrol engine, but that launch has been delayed now to keep the newer product fresh.

Renault is getting ready to launch an all-new SUV called the Kiger and the company seems to want to save the turbo-petrol engine’s debut for that car. This will then position the new engine in a such a way that it belongs in the new Kiger and is being used in the Triber as well.

The new engine codenamed HR10 is a 1.3-litre 3-cylinder variant of the Nissan’s 4-cylinder HR13 turbo-petrol. Expected to produce 95 PS, it will also be used in the recently unveiled Nissan Magnite. The new engine will not be replacing the existing engine in the Triber however and will be on sale alongside it.

As for the Renault Kiger, spy images have been doing the rounds of the internet and there are quite a few details that we already know. The design for example will be very Renault and will sport a split headlamp set up just like the Kwid. On the inside, expect audio controls on the steering wheel and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Kiger is expected to launch sometime in 2021 pushing the Triber’s turbo-petrol launch even further.

The Renault Triber is currently offered with a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with both manual and automatic transmission options and starts a price of Rs 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom).