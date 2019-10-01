Renault to launch Kwid facelift today - here's what's on offer

Just a day after Maruti Suzuki launched the S-Presso, Renault is set to launch its competitor, the Kwid facelift. Coming with a fresh design and updated interiors, the compact hatchback aims to compete with the S-Presso and Datsun’s redi-GO in the market.

The French automobile manufacturer has taken design cues from the Kwid’s Chinese all-electric cousin, the City K-ZE. It gets a redesigned fascia, along with a set of LED taillamps. Renault has also borrowed the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system from its Triber MPV.

Mechanically, the car is expected to be unchanged and should be offered with the 800cc and 1-litre petrol engine options. The bigger 1-litre, three-cylinder engine makes 67BHP of maximum power and 91Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 800cc motor makes 53BHP of maximum power and 72Nm of peak torque. It is also mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.