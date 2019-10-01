App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Renault to launch Kwid facelift today - here's what's on offer

The French automobile manufacturer has taken design cues from the Kwid’s Chinese all-electric cousin, the City K-ZE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Just a day after Maruti Suzuki launched the S-Presso, Renault is set to launch its competitor, the Kwid facelift. Coming with a fresh design and updated interiors, the compact hatchback aims to compete with the S-Presso and Datsun’s redi-GO in the market.

The French automobile manufacturer has taken design cues from the Kwid’s Chinese all-electric cousin, the City K-ZE. It gets a redesigned fascia, along with a set of LED taillamps. Renault has also borrowed the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system from its Triber MPV.

Mechanically, the car is expected to be unchanged and should be offered with the 800cc and 1-litre petrol engine options. The bigger 1-litre, three-cylinder engine makes 67BHP of maximum power and 91Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 800cc motor makes 53BHP of maximum power and 72Nm of peak torque. It is also mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Close
Renault will launch the Kwid facelift today after which it will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki’s first mini-cross hatchback the S-Presso, as well as Japanese automobile manufacturer Datsun’s redi-GO, both of which are essentially competent compact hatchbacks. Considering this, Renault could price the new Kwid facelift around the Rs 4 lakh mark (ex-showroom), which will be higher than its current ex-showroom price of Rs 2.88 lakh.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 11:55 am

