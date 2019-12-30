Renault to launch debut sub-four-metre SUV in late 2020

French carmaker Renault is gearing up to enter the sub-four-metre SUV segment in India, with a launch in the second half of 2020. The car will be slotted under the Duster and will be based on the Compact Modular Family (CMF-A) platform.

Because of the CMF-A platform, the company will be focussing on offering maximum cabin space. However, this will result in a smaller engine bay, which could eliminate the possibility of a diesel offering. A Zigwheels report quotes the CEO of Renault India, Venkatram Mamillapalle, as saying that a sub-compact SUV will be launched in India in the second half of 2020.

Considering this, Renault is expected to offer the new car with two petrol units, like the recently launched Triber. The base models could get a one-litre BR10 unit, which produces 72PS of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque, and could be offered with the option between a five-speed manual and a five-speed automatic gearbox. Higher trims could get an HR10, three-cylinder turbocharged unit, which could churn out around 100PS of maximum power.