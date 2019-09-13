App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Renault sells more Tribers than Kwids in August 2019

The Triber sold 2,490 units in the month of August, while the Kwid sold 2,090 units.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Just a month after its launch the new Triber in the Indian market, French automobile manufacturer Renault has sold more pieces of the MPV than its hatchback, the Kwid. The company launched the 7-seater at a competitive price which has helped in boosting its sales.

The Triber sold 2,490 units in the month of August, while the Kwid sold 2,090 units. Renault is offering the Triber as a 7-seater with a modular and versatile seating layout.  While the third row of seats in the car is removable, the second row can be slid, reclined, foldable and tumbled, increasing the legroom by up to 200 mm.

Renault has also equipped the Triber with air conditioning vents and 12V charging sockets for all three rows of seats. It has included airbags for the driver, passenger and front sides making it a segment leader. The company is also offering three-point seatbelts for all three rows, including the middle rear passenger.

Close

The interior is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is bigger than the 7-inch unit found if Renault’s other cars. It also supports phone app connectivity, along with displaying driver economy rating and driving style advice.

related news

The Triber is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine which makes 71BHP of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque. It is offered with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. It has a price range between Rs 4.95 lakh to Rs 6.49 lakh (Ex-showroom). This pricing has helped Triber achieve good sales numbers after its launch.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 13, 2019 12:45 pm

tags #Auto #Kwid #Renault #Technology #trends #Triber

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.