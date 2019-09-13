Renault sells more Tribers than Kwids in August 2019

Just a month after its launch the new Triber in the Indian market, French automobile manufacturer Renault has sold more pieces of the MPV than its hatchback, the Kwid. The company launched the 7-seater at a competitive price which has helped in boosting its sales.

The Triber sold 2,490 units in the month of August, while the Kwid sold 2,090 units. Renault is offering the Triber as a 7-seater with a modular and versatile seating layout. While the third row of seats in the car is removable, the second row can be slid, reclined, foldable and tumbled, increasing the legroom by up to 200 mm.

Renault has also equipped the Triber with air conditioning vents and 12V charging sockets for all three rows of seats. It has included airbags for the driver, passenger and front sides making it a segment leader. The company is also offering three-point seatbelts for all three rows, including the middle rear passenger.

The interior is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is bigger than the 7-inch unit found if Renault’s other cars. It also supports phone app connectivity, along with displaying driver economy rating and driving style advice.