Renault sales fell 21.3% in 2020, focus on profitability in 2021

Source: Reuters

French automaker Renault said on Tuesday its 2020 worldwide sales fell by 21.3 percent, to 2.95 million vehicles, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

The drop in sales outstripped the 14.2 percent fall in sales for all producers globally last year, Renault said.

Renault, which will unveil is strategic plan on Thursday, said it would continue to focus on "profitability rather than sales volumes".

"We are starting 2021 with a higher level of orders than in 2019, a lower level of inventory and a higher price positioning across the entire range", CEO Luca de Meo said in a statement.