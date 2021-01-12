MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Will commodities investment be the next big thing in 2021? Join the webinar on Jan 12 @ 5pm as experts discuss the asset class. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Renault sales fell 21.3% in 2020, focus on profitability in 2021

The drop in sales outstripped the 14.2 percent fall in sales for all producers globally last year, Renault said.

Reuters
January 12, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

French automaker Renault said on Tuesday its 2020 worldwide sales fell by 21.3 percent, to 2.95 million vehicles, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

The drop in sales outstripped the 14.2 percent fall in sales for all producers globally last year, Renault said.

Renault, which will unveil is strategic plan on Thursday, said it would continue to focus on "profitability rather than sales volumes".

"We are starting 2021 with a higher level of orders than in 2019, a lower level of inventory and a higher price positioning across the entire range", CEO Luca de Meo said in a statement.
Reuters
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Renault #Technology
first published: Jan 12, 2021 01:55 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.