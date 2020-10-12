Renault offering discounts upto Rs 1 lakh on Duster, Kwid and Triber

In the run up to the festive season, auto manufacturers are putting their best foot forward to entice customers and this includes sales and discounts. Renault, too, is offering up the Duster, Kwid and Triber with benefits ranging from Rs 39,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

The Triber comes in first with benefits amounting to Rs 39,000. This sub-4m SUV is powered by a 1-litre naturally aspirated engine that churns out about 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque. Transmission options include both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT automatic gearbox. Discounts of up to Rs 20,000 in exchange and Rs 9,000 in corporate discounts are available to customers. Additionally, Rs 10,000 can also be acquired as loyalty benefits.

The Renault Kwid hatchback gets benefits of up to Rs 49,000 of which Rs 15,000 is a cash discount. Up to Rs 15,000 is available as exchange and corporate a discount of up to Rs 9,000 can also be availed. The Kwid gets two engine options – a 54 PS 800cc powertrain and a 68 PS 1-litre petrol. The 800cc STD and RXE trims get an additional Rs 10,000 as loyalty benefits.

The Duster receives benefits amounting to a huge Rs 1,00,000 tag. Available in a 106 PS 1.5-litre petrol and bigger 156 PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, there a wide range of offers available on the different trim levels and engine options. The 1.5-litre gets Rs 25,000 in cash discounts, Rs 25,000 as exchange, Rs 20,000 in loyalty benefits and Rs 30,000 in corporate discounts. The RxE trim gets a straight Rs 50,000 cash discount and Rs 20,000 as loyalty benefits. The turbo-petrol on the other hand gets a Rs 20,000 loyalty benefit and Rs 30,000 in corporate discounts.