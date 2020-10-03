172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|renault-launches-special-edition-kwid-neotech-at-rs-4-30-lakh-5918131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Renault launches special edition Kwid Neotech at Rs 4.30 lakh

On the powertrain front, the Neotech is available in both the 54 PS 0.8-litre as well as the 68 PS 1-litre variants.

Moneycontrol News

Renault has launched a special edition of the Kwid hatchback called Neotech at Rs 4.30 lakh. Equipment-wise, the new edition sits between the RxL and RxT variants.

The Kwid Neotech also gets both engine options, a 0.8-litre and a 1-litre petrol, and while it is priced Rs 30,000 more than the RxL, the 1-litre Neotech is still priced Rs 8,000 less than the 1-litre RxT variant.

The Neotech largely keeps the design the same. What changes on the outside is the new dual-tone finish. It gets a Zanskar Blue body and a silver roof as one scheme and vice versa as another. The Neotech also gets grey wheel covers, Neotech graphics on the body and C-pillar decals. On the inside, too, there are Zanskar Blue highlights and fabric inserts.

On the powertrain front, the Neotech is available in both the 54 PS 0.8-litre as well as the 68 PS 1-litre variants. While the 0.8-litre engine gets only a 5-speed transmission, the 1-litre gets both manual as well as automatic options.

The Neotech also gets an equipment-set that sits between the RxL and the RxT variants. As such, it gets all of the RxL’s equipment, plus an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It does miss out on the rear parking camera and USB fast charger, however. Safety-wise, the Neotech gets dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors and seat-belt reminders.

The Renault Kwid rivals the likes of the Datsun Redi-Go, Maruti Suzuki Alto and the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. Both engine options for the Neotech are priced at Rs 4.30 lakh, ex-showroom.
First Published on Oct 3, 2020 03:25 pm

