172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|renault-launches-duster-with-1-3-turbo-petrol-engine-price-starts-at-rs-10-49-lakh-5717411.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Renault launches Duster with 1.3 turbo petrol engine, price starts at Rs 10.49 lakh

The 1.3 litre turbo version comes in three manual trims priced at Rs 10.49 lakh, 11.39 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh, respectively, while the CVT (automatic) variants are tagged at Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 13.59 lakh.

PTI

Automaker Renault India on Monday said it has launched SUV Duster with all new 1.3 litre turbo engine, priced between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 1.3 litre turbo version comes in three manual trims priced at Rs 10.49 lakh, 11.39 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh, respectively, while the CVT (automatic) variants are tagged at Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 13.59 lakh.

The company said it will also continue to offer the SUV with the existing 1.5 litre petrol engine, with three trims priced at Rs 8.59 lakh, Rs 9.39 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Close

There are no diesel engines on offer on Duster.

related news

"The launch of Renault Duster equipped with the 1.3 litre turbo petrol engine marks a new chapter in the Duster journey in India. This is a world-class engine and powers our successful global SUVs and crossovers like Kadjar and Arkana," Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said in a statement.

Duster has achieved an iconic status in one of the most dynamic automotive markets, and over the years, adventure enthusiasts as well as numerous Indian families have established a strong bond with this SUV, he added.

"The more powerful Duster will surely inspire more people to join the growing family of adventure seekers and explore new terrains and horizons, as well as enjoy the effortless driving experience," Mamillapalle said.

The BS-VI compliant generates 156 PS of power with manual trims delivering fuel efficiency of 16.5 kmpl. On the other hand, the CVT version returns a fuel efficiency of 16.42 kmpl, the automaker said.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Renault Duster #Renault India #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.