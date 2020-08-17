Renault launches Duster with 1.3 turbo petrol engine, price starts at Rs 10.49 lakh

Automaker Renault India on Monday said it has launched SUV Duster with all new 1.3 litre turbo engine, priced between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 1.3 litre turbo version comes in three manual trims priced at Rs 10.49 lakh, 11.39 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh, respectively, while the CVT (automatic) variants are tagged at Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 13.59 lakh.

The company said it will also continue to offer the SUV with the existing 1.5 litre petrol engine, with three trims priced at Rs 8.59 lakh, Rs 9.39 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

There are no diesel engines on offer on Duster.

"The launch of Renault Duster equipped with the 1.3 litre turbo petrol engine marks a new chapter in the Duster journey in India. This is a world-class engine and powers our successful global SUVs and crossovers like Kadjar and Arkana," Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said in a statement.

Duster has achieved an iconic status in one of the most dynamic automotive markets, and over the years, adventure enthusiasts as well as numerous Indian families have established a strong bond with this SUV, he added.

"The more powerful Duster will surely inspire more people to join the growing family of adventure seekers and explore new terrains and horizons, as well as enjoy the effortless driving experience," Mamillapalle said.

The BS-VI compliant generates 156 PS of power with manual trims delivering fuel efficiency of 16.5 kmpl. On the other hand, the CVT version returns a fuel efficiency of 16.42 kmpl, the automaker said.