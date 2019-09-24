Renault Kwid Facelift spotted undisguised

Renault will launch a Kwid-based multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). This MPV will measure less than four meters and will be the smallest vehicle of its class in India (Image source: Renault)

With the launch of Maruti Suzuki' S-Presso imminent, Renault is gearing up to launch the mini cross-hatchback’s rival, the Kwid facelift. The hatchback’s next-gen iteration is expected to be launched by the end of October as it was recently spotted without camouflage.

The Kwid facelift takes inspiration from its all-electric Chinese counterpart, the City K-ZE. It gets a new split-headlight setup with LED DRLs in the upper half and headlamps in the lower half. The grille’s size has also increased, while the lower bumper has a complete redesign with the addition of a skid plate.

The hatchback was spotted with contrasting orange accents, decals, roof rails and gunmetal alloy wheels. Hence it is expected that the car which was spotted was the Climber edition of the Kwid. The rear sees a new bumper design with faux skid plates and slightly altered tail lamps.

Renault has equipped the new Kwid with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system borrowed from the Triber. It also gets a new steering wheel design and a new instrument cluster with a central MID, among others.

The car is expected to be mechanically unchanged. It could carry forward its two petrol engine options which include an 800cc motor which makes 54PS of maximum power and 72Nm of peak torque, or a 68PS and 91Nm making 1-litre engine. Both engines are expected to be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the bigger engine could get the option of a 5-speed AMT.