Renault Kwid-based Dacia Spring Electric to go on sale in Europe in early 2021

First showcased in concept form at the Paris Motor Show in 2018, Renault had taken the wraps off the City K-ZE electric car in April last year. Now christened as the Dacia Spring Electric, the electric hatchback is set to go on sale in Europe from early 2021.

The Spring Electric shares design cues that are similar to the Renault Kwid in our market and the City K-ZE. The overall silhouette is the same and the only major difference between the three is the grille. The Spring EV’s grille will be similar to that of the Renault Duster while the City K-ZE gets a W-shape grilled.

The Spring EV is based on the Renault-Nissan alliance’s CMF-A platform, but heavily modified to provide for the electric powertrain. This is a 26.8 kWh battery pack powering a 44 PS/125 Nm electric motor. Top speed is claimed at 100 km/h and range is said to be 225 km on a single charge.

On the inside, the Spring EV will be the same as the City K-ZE. It gets a 3.5-inch digital display flanked by analogue dials, central locking and power windows. A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity and voice control, air conditioner, and adjustable ORVMs are optional extras.

However, unlike the City, the Spring will get a 4-spoke steering wheel, blue highlights and all-black upholstery. The Spring will be available in three forms – city car, car-sharing and delivery van. In standard form, the boot space will be around 300 litres and 600 litres with seats folded. In van form, the rear seats will be discarded altogether providing 800 litres of booth space.

Like we mentioned earlier, the Dacia Spring Electric will be made available to the European market sometime in early 2021. As for India, back at the 2020 Auto Show, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Managing Director of Renault India stated that the City K-ZE should be launched within two years, but considering the coronavirus pandemic, it is likely to be delayed.