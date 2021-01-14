Renault hikes cost savings goal, eyes margin growth

Source: Reuters

French automaker Renault on Thursday hiked its cost savings target by 500 million euros ($608 million) to 2.5 billion euros by 2023, and set goals to gradually ramp up margins as it focuses on launching more profitable cars.

In a wide-ranging strategy update under new Chief Executive Luca de Meo, the company said it would cut the number of vehicles produced, reducing its spending on research and development as a result, and simplify manufacturing processes.

Renault said it was targeting a 5 percent group operating margin by 2025. It has yet to publish margins for 2020, though following the COVID-19 pandemic which disrupted operations, they are likely to be lower than the 4.8 percent hit in 2019.