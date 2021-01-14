MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Renault hikes cost savings goal, eyes margin growth

In a wide-ranging strategy update under new Chief Executive Luca de Meo, the company said it would cut the number of vehicles produced, reducing its spending on research and development as a result, and simplify manufacturing processes.

Reuters
January 14, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

French automaker Renault on Thursday hiked its cost savings target by 500 million euros ($608 million) to 2.5 billion euros by 2023, and set goals to gradually ramp up margins as it focuses on launching more profitable cars.

In a wide-ranging strategy update under new Chief Executive Luca de Meo, the company said it would cut the number of vehicles produced, reducing its spending on research and development as a result, and simplify manufacturing processes.

Renault said it was targeting a 5 percent group operating margin by 2025. It has yet to publish margins for 2020, though following the COVID-19 pandemic which disrupted operations, they are likely to be lower than the 4.8 percent hit in 2019.
Reuters
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Renault #Technology
first published: Jan 14, 2021 01:00 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | How govt can help healthcare sector become self-reliant post-COVID

Budget 2021 | How govt can help healthcare sector become self-reliant post-COVID

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.