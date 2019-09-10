App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Renault gearing up to launch Kwid as an electric vehicle in 2022 - here are the specs

The e-hatchback is equipped with a 26.8kWh battery which powers a permanent magnet synchronous motor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Renault will launch a Kwid-based multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). This MPV will measure less than four meters and will be the smallest vehicle of its class in India (Image source: Renault)
Renault is gearing up to make its debut in the electric vehicles segment with its all-electric hatchback, the Kwid EV. While the French automobile manufacturing company has slated a launch for 2022, its specs were recently revealed.

The e-hatchback is equipped with a 26.8kWh battery which powers a permanent magnet synchronous motor. It makes 44PS of maximum power and 25 Nm of peak torque. It gives the car a top speed of 105kmph. The battery supports fast charging which can charge it from 30 to 80 percent in 30 minutes. A standard charger takes around 4 hours for a full charge.

Since the Kwid EV is an electrified version of the standard Kwid, it gets the same CMF-A platform. It is also identical in its aesthetics and differs majorly in its powertrain. The interior of the Kwid EV gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4G connectivity and voice recognition. It also gets a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, EasyLink smart connect system, in-built air quality control system and other safety features such as high-temperature automatic cut-off to protect the battery.

Renault is waiting for the infrastructure to improve in India and has hence it has delayed the Kwid EV’s launch till 2022. Currently, the French automaker is gearing up for the launch of the Kwid facelift.

First Published on Sep 10, 2019 11:05 am

tags #Auto #Kwid EV #Renault #Technology #trends

