Renault gearing up to launch Kwid as an electric vehicle in 2022 - here are the specs

Renault will launch a Kwid-based multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). This MPV will measure less than four meters and will be the smallest vehicle of its class in India (Image source: Renault)

Renault is gearing up to make its debut in the electric vehicles segment with its all-electric hatchback, the Kwid EV. While the French automobile manufacturing company has slated a launch for 2022, its specs were recently revealed.

The e-hatchback is equipped with a 26.8kWh battery which powers a permanent magnet synchronous motor. It makes 44PS of maximum power and 25 Nm of peak torque. It gives the car a top speed of 105kmph. The battery supports fast charging which can charge it from 30 to 80 percent in 30 minutes. A standard charger takes around 4 hours for a full charge.

Since the Kwid EV is an electrified version of the standard Kwid, it gets the same CMF-A platform. It is also identical in its aesthetics and differs majorly in its powertrain. The interior of the Kwid EV gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4G connectivity and voice recognition. It also gets a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, EasyLink smart connect system, in-built air quality control system and other safety features such as high-temperature automatic cut-off to protect the battery.