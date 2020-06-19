App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Renault discontinues Captur SUV in India, courtesy BS-VI norms and low sales

The Renualt Captur managed to sell a total of only 6,618 units ever since it first entered India up until March, 2020. The car was available in both a petrol and a diesel engine, but Renault India had already decided to drop its diesel lineup entirely.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Renault Captur has been on sale in India ever since 201 7, but it never really actually captured the market. With the new BS-VI norms coming into force, Renault was finally forced to pull the plug on the SUV.

The Renault Captur managed to sell a total of only 6,618 units ever since it first entered India up until March, 2020. The car was available in both a petrol and a diesel engine, but Renault India had already decided to drop its diesel lineup entirely.

The Captur also moved too slowly for Renault to consider upgrading the petrol engine. The higher price coupled with a not-so-premium interior meant people had better deals from competition, the latest of which is the new Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

Close

The Captur was based on the M0 platform, the same platform that the Nissan Kicks utilizes and in Russia, the Captur has been upgraded to use the M0+ platform.

Renault’s other line-up includes the Duster, again a not-so-popular SUV, the more popular Triber and the Kwid hatchback. Renault is also gearing up to launch another SUV, codenamed HBC. Spy shots have been doing the rounds of the internet and it looks like the SUV will be based on the CMF-A platform. It will be significantly large with ample cabin and boot space. It is also expected to be powered a new 1-litre three-cylinder engine mated to either a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 01:01 pm

tags #Auto #Renault #Renault Captur #Renault HBC #Technology

