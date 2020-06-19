Renault discontinues Captur SUV in India, courtesy BS-VI norms and low sales

The Renualt Captur managed to sell a total of only 6,618 units ever since it first entered India up until March, 2020. The car was available in both a petrol and a diesel engine, but Renault India had already decided to drop its diesel lineup entirely.
The Renault Captur has been on sale in India ever since 201 7, but it never really actually captured the market. With the new BS-VI norms coming into force, Renault was finally forced to pull the plug on the SUV.
The Captur also moved too slowly for Renault to consider upgrading the petrol engine. The higher price coupled with a not-so-premium interior meant people had better deals from competition, the latest of which is the new Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.
The Captur was based on the M0 platform, the same platform that the Nissan Kicks utilizes and in Russia, the Captur has been upgraded to use the M0+ platform.
