Rebadged Ciaz, the Toyota Belta to be launched in August 2021

Toyota has already stopped production of the Yaris sedan and while dealers still have stock, the Belta will come in to replace it.

Moneycontrol News
May 21, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST
The Toyota 'Belta' will be a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

From Toyota and Maruti Suzuki’s partnership, we already have the Toyota Glanza and the Toyota Urban Cruiser,  rebadged versions of the Baleno and Vitara Brezza, respectively. We also know that Toyota is working on a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and it will be called the Belta. Now, we get to know that the car will be launched in August.

The Yaris hasn’t been a strong seller for Toyota considering its high price and lack of features. The Ciaz, on the other hand, has been doing fairly well, especially in the pricing department as it goes up against the likes of the Honda City and Hyundai Verna.

As to what to expect from the Belta, probably nothing extravagant. Like the Baleno and Urban Cruiser, you’re probably going to get the same K-series petrol as the Ciaz along with the mild-hybrid system. Design changes, too, will be minimum. Essentially that means Toyota’s logo instead of Maruti Suzuki’s and Belta instead of Ciaz.

Toyota’s variants, however, will be a little different along with their price point. However, there could be a better warranty package associated with the Belta.

Another reason attributed to the discontinuation of the Yaris, according to Autocar, is a new mid-sized SUV. This new SUV is expected to be jointly developed by both Maruti Suzuki and Toyota and is expected to be manufactured on the Yaris’ assembly line. This could give the Hyundai Creta a lot more competition if it is priced right.
TAGS: #Auto #Technology #Toyota #Toyota Belta
first published: May 21, 2021 07:33 pm

