RAM teases electric pickup truck to rival the Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck hasn’t even been fully launched yet, but there are already some worthy rivals setting out to make their claim on the electric pickup truck space. The latest in this lineup is RAM with a very futuristic-looking truck.

Teased at the Stellantis’ EV Day on Thursday, the RAM pickup shows a very aero-friendly design and a promise by the company to be ‘customer-first.

Of course, this was just a teaser and while most details are still fairly hidden, there are a few things we can speculate on. For instance, we can expect the truck to ride on the company’s new SLTA Frame. This is one of the four new EV platforms but will be the only one to support the body-on-frame design that heavy vehicles such as pickup trucks use.

According to CEO, Mike Koval, the new truck will “push past what rivals introduced,” promising something very interesting to look forward to. Battery packs could range from 159 kW to 200 kW with total ranges going up to 500 miles or 804 km. Of course, smart and fast charging should come as standard and there should be the ability to share onboard power as well.

Now, while this new pickup truck is expected to debut sometime around 2024, RAM has also said that most of its vehicles should have a “fully electrified solution,” by 2025.