Race car driver uses a Pagani Zonda R as wall art in $8-mil Miami condo

Argentine car race driver Pablo Pérez Companc has decided to use a Pagani Zonda R as a room divider in his USD-8-million Miami condo.

Only 15 Pagani Zonda Rs were ever made by the Italian car manufacturing company and each of it was powered by a muscular 740 horsepower Mercedes-Benz 6.0 litre V12 engine. The track-only Zonda has a top speed of 218 mph and can hit 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds.

But Companc clarifies that the car in his condo is only a replica of the real car. He said through an Instagram post that race cars are for driving and he would never condemn the Zonda to being locked away forever in a living room.

Through another Instagram post, Companc explains that the Zonda R copy was placed in the 4,200 square-foot condo by contractors Artefacto Home Staging. A crane was used to lift the car into the building and it is now held in place by an aluminium and carbon-fibre stand.

Anyone curious about the apartment and how it looks with a Pagazni Zonda for a wall can check it out here.