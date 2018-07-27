Race car driver uses a Pagani Zonda R as wall art in $8-mil Miami condo

Only 15 Zonda Rs were made by the Italy-based Pagani and each of it was powered by a muscular 740 horsepower Mercedes-Benz 6.0-litre V12 engine.
Argentine car race driver Pablo Pérez Companc has decided to use a Pagani Zonda R as a room divider in his USD-8-million Miami condo.
There is a lot of talk about the Zonda that I have in my house. First of all, it's not my Zonda Revolution Black Minion. This is just a work of art. Structurally will never be able to receive an engine or the entire mechanical part. I would never condemn Black Minion to being locked in a living room. Race cars are for driving . Se hablo mucho del Zonda que tengo en mi casa . Primero que todo, no es mi Zonda Revolucion Black Minion . Esto es solamente una obra de arte. Estructuralmente jamas va a poder recibir un motor o toda la parte mecanica . Jamas condenaria a Black Minion a estar encerrado en un living. Los autos de carrera son para manejar. #darkminion #blackminion #pagani #carbonfiber #rideordie #miami #paganizonda #zondar
But Companc clarifies that the car in his condo is only a replica of the real car. He said through an Instagram post that race cars are for driving and he would never condemn the Zonda to being locked away forever in a living room.
Through another Instagram post, Companc explains that the Zonda R copy was placed in the 4,200 square-foot condo by contractors Artefacto Home Staging. A crane was used to lift the car into the building and it is now held in place by an aluminium and carbon-fibre stand.
