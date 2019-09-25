App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pune Motor Show: Avan Motors showcases two new e-scooters

One of the two e-scooters is equipped with a 1200W motor which is powered by a 72V 22Ah lithium-ion battery.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At the recently concluded first edition of Pune Motor Show, Indian electric two-wheeler maker Avan Motors showcased its newest pair of EV concepts. These e-scooters are still unnamed and will enter production based on audience response.

One of the two e-scooters is equipped with a 1200W motor that is powered by a 72V 22Ah lithium-ion battery. This battery should give the e-scooter a range of 80-100 km on a single charge. The scooter has a claimed top speed of 60 km/h . It also gets a pair of 10-inch wheels with fat 90/90-section tires for better road grip.

The other concept was a lower-spec e-scooter with an 800W motor paired to a 60V 35Ah lithium-ion battery pack. This gives the e-scooter a range of 50-80 km on a full charge, with a top speed of 45 km/h.

Both the e-scooters are equipped with a disc brake in the front and a drum brake at the back. Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, the company could offer single-channel ABS as standard.

Currently, the company is manufacturing three models of e-scooters which include the Xero, Xero+, and TrendE. Avan Motors is expected to add the two e-scooters to its existing lineup after their launch. The company has 43 active dealerships throughout the country.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 12:31 pm

tags #Auto #Avan Motors #Technology #trends

