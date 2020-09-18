Production spec Skoda Vision IN could get new 1-litre TSI engine alongside a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol

The Skoda Vision IN Concept SUV first debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo and will compete with the likes of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. New reports also suggest that the car will come with multiple engine options including a 1-litre TSI motor.

The Skoda Vision IN Concept will be the company’s first ground up offering for its India 2.0 strategy as a report from Overdrive confirms.

The main powertrain for the Vision IN is expected to be the new 1-litre TSI engine jointly developed by Volkswagen and Skoda as part of the BSVI upgrades. This engine currently produces 110 PS and 175 Nm and could be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. This engine will of course, be used on the low to mid-spec trims.

The higher trims on the other hand could feature the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol capable of 150 PS and 250 Nm and paired with a DCT gearbox. This engine first debuted on the Karoq and T-Roc SUVs.

The Skoda Vision IN Concept features styling that isn’t very polarising on its own. However, the illuminated grille and logo elements, if it makes it to production will stand out quite a bit.

The Skoda Vision IN will be based on the MQB A0 platform and this will allow the auto maker to price the new SUV fairly aggressively.