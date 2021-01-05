Production-spec Renault Kiger scheduled for global unveil on January 28

Renault has finally decided to unveil the Kiger SUV on January 28. Set for a launch first in India and then other markets, the Kiger will expand Renault’s presence in the SUV segment in the country.

With Nissan launching the Magnite just last month at a very aggressive price tag, the Kiger will be one of the highlight launches in the Indian market among many others set for the beginning of the 2021.

The Renault Kiger is built on the CMF-A+ platform, the same platform that also underlines the Magnite as well as the Renault Triber MPV. As for design, don’t expect something as radical as the concept car, but most of the features should make it to the production line.

“Renault KIGER will come loaded with several smart attributes and features which will include some best-in-class offerings that will complement the design and styling of the car. Renault Kiger will be powered by an all new turbo engine and will offer an exciting drive,” the statement from the company said.

As for the powertrain options, expect a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol as well as a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine just like the Magnite. Transmission, as well, should include both a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed CVT automatic gearbox.

On the inside, we expect a large touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, multi-function steering wheel, fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control and cruise control as well as a sunroof.

If the Nissan Magnite’s price was anything to go by, we expect the Renualt Kiger to be similarly aggressively priced. So anywhere some just over Rs 5 lakh could be the price tag for the entry level variant. Upon launch, the Renault Kiger will go up against the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza among others.