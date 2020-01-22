App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Preview: Tata Altroz to launch today, along with facelifted Nexon, Tiago, Tigor

Tata has given the Altroz its Impact Design 2.0 philosophy, which debuted in the Harrier SUV.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

Indian carmaker Tata Motors is gearing up to update its lineup with three facelifted models, as well as its debut premium hatchback on January 22. The automobile giant will launch the Altroz, along with the facelifted Nexon, Tiago and Tigor.

The Altroz was first conceptualised as the 45X, which was displayed at the 2018 Auto Expo. It was posed as a competitor to Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo and other cars in the premium hatchback segment. The Altroz also debuts the company’s Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) architecture. It also recently received a full five-star NCAP rating.

The interior is expected to be equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system from Harman. Other features should include keyless entry and automatic headlamps, among others.

Tata has given the Altroz its Impact Design 2.0 philosophy, which debuted in the Harrier SUV. It is also offering the premium hatchback with an option between a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated BSVI-compliant petrol engine that makes 86PS of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque and a BSVI 1.5-litre diesel unit making 90PS and 200Nm. Both will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

The Nexon was recently revamped with a fully-electric powertrain under the moniker Nexon EV. It will be launched on January 22 with a facelift along with the Tiago hatchback and the Tigor compact sedan. Tata has dropped the 1.05-litre Revotorq Diesel engine that was previously offered in the Tiago and Tigor as it could not meet the BSVI emission standards. The twins will continue with their 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, with BSVI-compliance. The Nexon will carry forward both its engine options, including the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel units. They will be offered with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT gearbox. All three models are expected to receive aesthetic as well as electronic upgrades, along with a slight price hike.



First Published on Jan 22, 2020 09:00 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.