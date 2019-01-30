App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 04:15 PM IST

Porsche's all-electric Tesla rival to come with three years free charging

Porsche has officially announced that all buyers of its upcoming electric car Taycan will receive three years of free charging at stations across the United States of America.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Porsche has officially announced that all buyers of its upcoming electric car Taycan will receive three years of free charging at stations across the United States of America. The German luxury car maker has tied up with Electrify America to provide Taycan owners with three years of unlimited charging up to 30 minutes at each use.

Electrify America has almost 500 highway charging stations spread across the US which will be accessible to future Taycan owners. Porsche also claims that the Taycan's battery technology will be able to absorb charging rates of up to 350 kilowatts -- almost three times greater than Tesla’s lineup -- as per a report on CNBC.

According to Porsche’s official website, Taycan roughly means a “lively young horse,” which is a reference to the leaping horse in Porsche’s logo. Porsche has also stated that the Taycan has two permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM) with a total output of over 600 hp (440 kW). These powerplants are capable of accelerating the electric sports car to 100 km/h in well under 3.5 seconds and to 200 km/h in under twelve seconds. It also has a claimed range of over 500 km.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 04:15 pm

