App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Feb 26, 2018 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Porsche to launch electric vehicle in India in early 2020

Luxury car maker Porsche, part of the Volkswagen group, will launch an electric vehicle (EV) in India in the beginning of 2020, a company official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Luxury car maker Porsche, part of the Volkswagen group, will launch an electric vehicle (EV) in India in the beginning of 2020, a company official said.

Porsche, which started operations on India in 2012, has so far been selling fully imported cars here as the company does have any manufacturing or assembly units outside its home country Germany.

"We will launch a fully electric car in India in the beginning of 2020," director of Porsche India Pavan Shetty told PTI.

The India launch will follow the global launch in the last quarter of 2019, he said, adding that the prototype was showcased at the Frankfurt motor show in 2015.

related news

"This is a part of the Mission-E of the company," Shetty said.

In 2016, the company sold 401 units in India, which went up to 434 cars in 2017 (Jan-Dec).

"We are expecting a stable growth in the country as it is difficult to judge the external conditions like exchange rate fluctuations," he said.

Shetty said post Goods and Services Tax (GST), effective tax rates had gone up for some of its models while for the others, it remained the same.

In the luxury segment, which also includes the super luxury brands, Porsche has a market share between 1.2 and 1.5 per cent, he said.

The company will launch a new SUV model -- Cayenne E3 -- in the third quarter of the current year, he said.

Porsche had introduced models like Cayenne, Macan, Panamera, 718 series, Cayman, Boxstar, and the flagship 911 in India.

The company has eight service centres and six dealer outlets in the country.

tags #Auto #Current Affairs #India #Porsche #Technology

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC