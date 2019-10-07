Porsche to launch Cayenne Coupe in India by December

Porsche is getting all set to launch the Cayenne Coupe in India before the end of 2019. The company is the latest to enter the Coupe SUV segment after BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz.

Two variants of the Cayenne Coupe, the base V6 and V8 powered Turbo, are expected to come in by December while the Turbo S e-hybrid Coupe will be launched a little later. However, the Porsche Cayenne S Coupe does not seem to be on its way to our shores.

All the powertrains are the same as the standard Cayenne. The V6 is a 3-litre single turbo motor that produces 340 PS and 450 Nm while the V8 is a bigger 4-litre twin turbo engine churning out 550 PS and 760 Nm of peak torque. Both engines get an 8-speed automatic gearbox mated to them. Porsche claims the V8 is capable of doing a 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.7 seconds and can hit a top speed of 286 km/h.

The e-hybrid Cayenne Coupe gets a PHEV drivetrain coupled with the V8. This gives it an overall power of 680 PS and 899 Nm of torque.

Apart from the sloping roofline on the Cayenne Coupe, it does differentiate itself in other aspects too from the standard Cayenne. The rear track is wider by 18 mm and the active spoiler is mounted lower, like in the Panamera.