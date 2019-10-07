App
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Porsche to launch Cayenne Coupe in India by December

Two variants of the Cayenne Coupe, the base V6 and V8 powered Turbo are expected to come in by December, this year while the Turbo S e-hybrid will be launched a little later.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Porsche is getting all set to launch the Cayenne Coupe in India before the end of 2019. The company is the latest to enter the Coupe SUV segment after BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz.

Two variants of the Cayenne Coupe, the base V6 and V8 powered Turbo, are expected to come in by December while the Turbo S e-hybrid Coupe will be launched a little later. However, the Porsche Cayenne S Coupe does not seem to be on its way to our shores.

All the powertrains are the same as the standard Cayenne. The V6 is a 3-litre single turbo motor that produces 340 PS and 450 Nm while the V8 is a bigger 4-litre twin turbo engine churning out 550 PS and 760 Nm of peak torque. Both engines get an 8-speed automatic gearbox mated to them. Porsche claims the V8 is capable of doing a 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.7 seconds and can hit a top speed of 286 km/h.

Close

The e-hybrid Cayenne Coupe gets a PHEV drivetrain coupled with the V8. This gives it an overall power of 680 PS and 899 Nm of torque.

Apart from the sloping roofline on the Cayenne Coupe, it does differentiate itself in other aspects too from the standard Cayenne. The rear track is wider by 18 mm and the active spoiler is mounted lower, like in the Panamera.

There is no news for the pricing yet, but we expect it to start at the Rs 1.4 crore mark.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 7, 2019 01:29 pm

