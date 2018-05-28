App
May 28, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Porsche to bring Cayenne Turbo priced at Rs 1.92 cr

Luxury sports car maker Porsche today announced opening of bookings for its flagship SUV, Cayenne Turbo, priced at Rs 1.92 crore (ex-showroom India).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Luxury sports car maker Porsche today announced opening of bookings for its flagship SUV, Cayenne Turbo, priced at Rs 1.92 crore (ex-showroom India). The third generation of the Cayenne Turbo will arrive at showrooms in India from June onwards, the company said in a statement.

"The new Cayenne Turbo represents the start of an exciting introduction phase for us, with the Cayenne and Cayenne E-Hybrid also set to arrive in showrooms later this year," Porsche India Director Pavan Shetty said.

The vehicle is powered by a four-litre V8 bi-turbo petrol engine which delivers 550 hp and can reach a top speed of 286 km/hr.

It is equipped with a host of luxury features such as surround sound system, 18-way sport seats, integrated headrests and the multi-function sports steering wheel, among others.

