Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 08:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Porsche teases production-ready Taycan ahead of the launch

The Taycan is expected to be revealed in September and Porsche has been careful to keep the car under wraps

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Weeks after Porsche teased the world with its upcoming all-electric compact SUV, the German supercar maker revealed some more details about the car via leaked, yet covered photos. These photos give a glimpse of what is to come, but nothing more.

The Taycan is expected to be revealed in September and Porsche has been careful to keep the car under wraps. However, the company has released photos which let on a little more information. From the photos, the Taycan has been inspired by the Panamera, the flagship SUV of Porsche. Its futuristic headlights have also been replaced by Porsche’s iconic egg-shaped ones, again like those in the Panamera.

The charging port is visible on the driver-side front fender, while the door handles seem to fit flush with the door for better aerodynamics. It’s five-spoke black rims also reveal a set of huge brake discs. Porsche has also given the Taycan a fastback-like rear, with a traditional trunk and a retractable active spoiler.

As Porsche has already released most of the road-legal Taycan’s specs, there are no surprises there. It will be powered by two motors, which will send power to all the wheels at the same time. Combined, the two motors pump out close to 600BHP of maximum power. The company claims it will hit 100 kmph from a standstill in less than 3.5 seconds. It has a claimed top speed of 200 kmph and will be able to cover more than 450 kilometres on a single charge.

The Taycan is also equipped with an 800-volt battery, which can be used for more than 400 kilometres on a charge time of just 15 minutes. However, it will be a while before people can avail all these features, as the first batch of the Taycan has already been sold out.

Image Source
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 08:07 am

tags #Auto #Porsche #Taycan #Technology #trends

