Porsche Stuns Private Debt Market With Record €2.7 Billion Sale

Bloomberg
Feb 21, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST

Porsche Automobil Holding SE has smashed records in the Schuldschein market on its debut, borrowing €2.7 billion ($2.9 billion) in the largest-ever deal for the German debt.

The offering this month, which was initially marketed at only €500 million, pulled in about 120 investors including European, Asian and American banks, pension funds and insurers. It shows enduring demand for anything related to the sports car marquee, after Porsche AG’s stock offering last year was Europe’s biggest in a decade.

It also signals that Schuldschein debt, which is syndicated like both loans and bonds, is turning from a niche German instrument into an increasingly popular funding option for big European companies. Porsche’s sale was nearly a tenth of all of 2022’s market, and deal sizes are growing across the board.

“We liked the lean structure and the short time to market Schuldschein,” said a spokesperson for Porsche Automobil Holding. “We are planning for further financing, either via bonds or a mix of instruments, and maybe a second Schuldschein.”