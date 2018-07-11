App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Porsche plans electrifying up to 35% of its product line

The German sports-automaker is focusing on turning 30-35 percent of its product line electric.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Porsche has joined the bandwagon of car manufacturers going green, by switching from conventional fuel powered vehicles to electric vehicles.

The German sports-automaker is focusing on turning 30-35 percent of its product line electric, reports suggests. It also plans to launch Mission E, an all-electric vehicle family in India by 2020.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Porsche is investing over 6 billion euros in electrified vehicles.

The head of Porsche India Pavan Shetty told the newspaper that  the electric and hybrid vehicles have a good future and the auto maker will have good options for its customers.

Porsche's most recent addition to the Indian market is the 911 GT2 RS, which was launched on Tuesday at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.8 crore.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 02:19 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Electric Vehicle #Technology

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.