Porsche plans electrifying up to 35% of its product line

Porsche has joined the bandwagon of car manufacturers going green, by switching from conventional fuel powered vehicles to electric vehicles.

The German sports-automaker is focusing on turning 30-35 percent of its product line electric, reports suggests. It also plans to launch Mission E, an all-electric vehicle family in India by 2020.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Porsche is investing over 6 billion euros in electrified vehicles.

The head of Porsche India Pavan Shetty told the newspaper that the electric and hybrid vehicles have a good future and the auto maker will have good options for its customers.

Porsche's most recent addition to the Indian market is the 911 GT2 RS, which was launched on Tuesday at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.8 crore.