App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Porsche opens order books for new 911 Turbo S priced at Rs 3.08 crore

The car was originally planned to launch in Q3 of 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic across the globe, it has been postponed to at least the end of the year if not 2021

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Porsche started bookings of the new the 911 Turbo S in India starting at a Rs 3.08 crore, ex-showroom. Considering the amount of accessories however, the price can shoot up to Rs 4 crore easily.

The car was originally planned to launch in Q3 of 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic across the globe, it has been postponed to at least the end of the year if not 2021.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S gets quite a few upgrades over its predecessor. For example, the car is 450 mm wider and 10 mm closer to the ground along with 21-inch wheels as an option instead of the 20-inchers that come standard.

Close

Powering the car is a 3.8-litre 6-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol engine that produces a massive 659 PS of power and 800 Nm of peak torque. This is mated to an eight-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission. Porsche claims the car can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds reaching a top speed of 330 km/h.

related news

As for the interiors, the new Turbo S gets 18-way adjustable sports seats. These pay tribute to the first 911 Turbo that Porsche every built with embellished stitching. It also gets a 10.9-inch screen, a GT sports steering wheel and a Bose Surround System. Porsche has also loaded the 911 Turbo S with the Sport Chrono Package with an integrated Porsche Track Precision app.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 03:32 pm

tags #Auto #Porsche #Porsche 911 Turbo S #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Maharashtra looks to ease business permissions to attract companies, FDI

Maharashtra looks to ease business permissions to attract companies, FDI

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's how you can get a permit to buy alcohol in Mumbai

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's how you can get a permit to buy alcohol in Mumbai

COVID-19 impact | Shell out Rs 10,000 for a taxi ride from Delhi airport to Noida or Ghaziabad

COVID-19 impact | Shell out Rs 10,000 for a taxi ride from Delhi airport to Noida or Ghaziabad

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.