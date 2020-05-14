Porsche opens order books for new 911 Turbo S priced at Rs 3.08 crore

The car was originally planned to launch in Q3 of 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic across the globe, it has been postponed to at least the end of the year if not 2021
Porsche started bookings of the new the 911 Turbo S in India starting at a Rs 3.08 crore, ex-showroom. Considering the amount of accessories however, the price can shoot up to Rs 4 crore easily.
The Porsche 911 Turbo S gets quite a few upgrades over its predecessor. For example, the car is 450 mm wider and 10 mm closer to the ground along with 21-inch wheels as an option instead of the 20-inchers that come standard.
Powering the car is a 3.8-litre 6-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol engine that produces a massive 659 PS of power and 800 Nm of peak torque. This is mated to an eight-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission. Porsche claims the car can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds reaching a top speed of 330 km/h.
