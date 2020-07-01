App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Porsche India Director Pavan Shetty resigns; Ashish Kaul takes over

Ashish Kaul will report directly to Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, for strategic initiatives, the company said in a statement.

PTI

Porsche India on July 1 said its Director Pavan Shetty has quit the company owing to 'personal' reasons, and Ashish Kaul, Head of Sales, will carry out his day-to-day operations for the time being.

Kaul will report directly to Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, for strategic initiatives, the company said in a  statement.

"Pavan Shetty, Director Porsche India has resigned from his position on July 1, due to personal reasons," the statement said.

In the interim, Kaul will assume responsibility for day-to-day operations at Porsche India and will report directly to Boparai, it said.

"An announcement on the permanent replacement will be made in due course of time," Porsche India said.

Shetty had joined Porsche India in January 2016. Prior to that he was head of Lamborghini India.

Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini are Volkswagen Group brands in India.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 09:54 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Pavan Shetty #Porsche India

