Porsche debuts all-electric Taycan - what's on offer?

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo | The new concept is a rugged SUV that does not look like a traditional SUV. The vehicle is a potential electric crossover version of Porsche’s original Mission E concept introduced three years ago.

German automobile manufacturer Porsche has debuted its much anticipated all-electric four-door sedan, the Taycan. Offered in two variants, the car marks the entry of the carmaker in the electric vehicle segment.

Porsche is offering the Taycan in two variants, including the Turbo and the Turbo S. Both trims are equipped with the same 93.4kWh lithium-ion battery. The Turbo is relatively more range-oriented than the Turbo S and offers 381km to 450km range on a full charge. The latter returns 341km to 402km but makes up for it in terms of its performance.

Both trims are equipped with the same 93.4kWh lithium-ion battery. The Turbo makes 670PS of maximum power (including overboost), while the Turbo S pumps out 751PS. Torque figures are standard at 850Nm. The car is propelled by a pair of synchronous motors; one on each axle.

This gives the Turbo S a 0-100kmph time of 2.6 seconds, while the Turbo does it in 3. The car can be charged using an 800V charging structure. It also supports fast charging and can charge the battery from 5 to 80 percent in less than 23 minutes.

Cabin comfort is handled by adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damper control, while a Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) is offered as an option. Driving modes in the car include Normal, Sport, Sport Plus, Range, and a personal fully customizable mode.