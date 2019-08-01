App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Porsche confirms Taycan may launch in India by March 2020

The company has based the Taycan on its Mission E concept and is underpinned by a new J1 platform.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

Porsche showcased its first all-electric car a while ago, dubbed the Taycan. Now the German luxury car manufacturer has confirmed that it will showcase the Taycan at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show, with an Indian launch scheduled for March 2020.

Porsche entered the electric car race well after everybody else. The company has based the Taycan on its Mission E concept and is underpinned by a new J1 platform. A production-ready version of the Taycan was spotted under testing at the Nurburgring Nordschleife and on the streets of Shanghai, China.

The technical specifications of the all-electric car haven’t been revealed yet, but the company claims that the car has a 0-100kmph time less than 3.5 seconds. The car is expected to have a fully charged range of 500 km. The company has also been working on an 800-volt fast charger which will give a range of 100 km in four minutes.

Close

The Taycan is expected to borrow its styling elements from the Panamera, such that it acts as a middle option between the Cayenne and the Panamera. Porsche is aiming to manufacture only 20,000 units of the car worldwide in the first year, with subsequent models getting more body styles like a station wagon or a crossover.

related news

The car will make its international debut at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show and will be launched globally by the end of this year. It is expected that the car will make its way to the Indian market by 2020.

Image sourced from Porsche media centre

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 10:27 am

tags #Auto #Porsche #Taycan #Technology #trends

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.