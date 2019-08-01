Porsche confirms Taycan may launch in India by March 2020

Porsche showcased its first all-electric car a while ago, dubbed the Taycan. Now the German luxury car manufacturer has confirmed that it will showcase the Taycan at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show, with an Indian launch scheduled for March 2020.

Porsche entered the electric car race well after everybody else. The company has based the Taycan on its Mission E concept and is underpinned by a new J1 platform. A production-ready version of the Taycan was spotted under testing at the Nurburgring Nordschleife and on the streets of Shanghai, China.

The technical specifications of the all-electric car haven’t been revealed yet, but the company claims that the car has a 0-100kmph time less than 3.5 seconds. The car is expected to have a fully charged range of 500 km. The company has also been working on an 800-volt fast charger which will give a range of 100 km in four minutes.

The Taycan is expected to borrow its styling elements from the Panamera, such that it acts as a middle option between the Cayenne and the Panamera. Porsche is aiming to manufacture only 20,000 units of the car worldwide in the first year, with subsequent models getting more body styles like a station wagon or a crossover.

The car will make its international debut at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show and will be launched globally by the end of this year. It is expected that the car will make its way to the Indian market by 2020.