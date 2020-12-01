Porsche Cayenne Coupe Review: The has-it-all SUV

Cayenne Coupe drive: The luxury vehicle ticks the handling, power, off-road capability, looks and practicality boxes.

Let’s get one thing out of the way here. The laws of physics (and common sense) state that a massive SUV that weighs two tons shouldn’t have the cornering abilities of a sporty sedan, but clearly the engineers at Porsche’s headquarters went to a very different university, because the Cayenne Coupe is a car that will excel on a racetrack.

On reflection, of course, this fact isn’t surprising because Porsche has been making some of the world’s best-handling cars almost since its inception. So that lively DNA was bound to find its way into its biggest offering. Still, it’s nothing short of astonishing, the way the Cayenne conducts itself around bends.

The way the suspension has been tuned is almost perfection itself – even if you select its stiffest setting, the ride quality never suffers, and at its softest setting, it still corners flat and true, with barely any body roll. The steering setup and the brakes are superb, too – the unit tell you exactly what’s going on at the wheels, turn-in is precise and all that’s required to make adjustments during cornering is a small correction. You can even go off-roading in the Cayenne Coupe if you wish, but odds are that nobody who buys this car will do so.

The engine is a thing of beauty as well. Even in the base model - which comes with a 3-litre, V6 turbocharged petrol engine putting out 355 bhp and 450 Nm of torque – you will have no trouble whatsoever with streaking off from the traffic light, leaving everyone else in the dust. 100 kph comes up in 6 seconds, and its top speed is a more than healthy 240 kph (let us know if you’re ever able to hit that figure). The torque converter automatic gearbox shifts very fast (although not as fast as Porsche’s magical dual-clutch PDK automatic) and sends more power to the rear wheels than the front, which is the way it should be in any car with sporting pretensions. Lest you begin to think that this car can only be driven in anger, be assured that in everyday traffic conditions, it’s an absolute doddle – no fuss, comfortable and stress-free.

Now to deal with the somewhat strange concept of a coupe-style SUV. To be brutally honest, it’s a marketing invention that is being touted by many manufacturers, not just Porsche; it’s a way to add a sleek roof line to a hugely bulky car, and in the Cayenne’s case, it works – more or less.

Its roofline curves downwards past the B-pillar and stops at the electronically deployable spoiler on the decklid. A blacked out roof and a spoiler on the rear windscreen serve to hide its real roofline, and in profile, there’s definitely a resemblance to Porsche’s halo car, the 911. It’s a pretty striking vehicle, this thing – no doubt about it.

The cabin is of the highest possible quality – that’s been a Porsche characteristic for years now (it’s also highly customisable, and thus a very lucrative area for Porsche). It can be argued that the cabins in the previous generation of Porsches were better in that they were more analogue, but even this one, with all its massive screens and digital components, is superbly built and clutter free.

There’s a huge, panoramic sun roof (which doesn’t open), and taller passengers at the back will find enough head room for themselves. With 625 litres of boot space, the Coupe is very practical, too, with more storage room than its rivals. In fact, there probably isn’t a better luxury SUV out there right now in terms of all-round abilities. Handling, power, off-road capability, luxury, looks and practicality – the Cayenne Coupe literally has it all.