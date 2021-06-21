Polestar teases their latest performance electric SUV, 3

Polestar is all ready to unveil their new electric SUV and have even teased the car with an image on their social media channels.

Following the company’s numerical naming strategy, the new SUV is simply called the 3. However, it will be the first car to use parent company Geely’s new Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA).



#Polestar3 will be built in Ridgeville, South Carolina. Read our latest story to learn more: https://t.co/HY95DhDnrc. pic.twitter.com/l32IkecpDR

— Polestar (@PolestarCars) June 17, 2021

Most of the design has been kept under wraps, quite literally in the teaser, but there some minor details we can make out. The rear spoiler for one can be clearly seen through the veil as well as the strong wheel arches and sharp front fascia.

In terms of performance, like we mentioned before the 3 will be the first Volvo car to use the SEA architecture. The Zeekr 001 shooting brake also uses this architecture and is powered by a 543 PS twin motor with a 100 kWh battery pack. It is capable of going from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and can drive for up to 700 km before the battery runs out.

According to the press release, the Polestar 3 will be manufactured in Ridgeville, South Carolina. “Polestar 3 is an aerodynamic SUV showcasing the next evolution of Polestar’s design language, and the native Android Automotive operating system, first debuted in Polestar 2,” the statement reads.

Dennis Nobelius COO of Polestar said, “Production in the USA makes procurement more efficient, reduces delivery times and will even have a positive impact on the price of the Polestar 3 SUV.”

As for India, ‘Polestar’ was used for the high-performance variants of Volvocars such as the Volvo S60 Polestar. In its current standalone state, the brand has yet to announce an India launch.