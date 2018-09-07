PM Modi wants to drive investments in electric vehicle manufacturing, supporting infra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7 said he wants to see investments in electric vehicle manufacturing and supporting infrastructure such as battery making and charging stations to develop India as an electric vehicles hub.

Speaking at the inaugural MOVE Global Mobility Summit that laid emphasis on electric transportation PM Modi said, “We want to build India as the driver in electric vehicles. We want to drive investments in battery, smart charging to electric vehicle manufacturing.”

Heads of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, SAIC, ABB, Bosch, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai, Hero MotoCorp, SoftBank among several others, were a part of the audience at the summit.

Until the beginning of 2017, vehicle manufacturers were reluctant to invest in electric and hybrid vehicle technology due to lack of clarity on policy and gaps in infrastructure development for charging stations.

Speakers such a Volkmar Denner, Chairman of Robert Bosch Gmbh asked for a stable working environment for the development of an ecosystem for electric mobility in India. Last year, the government did a complete volte-face when it declared there would be no policy governing electric vehicles, which came a few months after it had declared the necessity of having one.

Modi, however, reassured a stable policy on electric vehicles is on the works and will be released shortly.

“A stable electric vehicle policy is in the works. It will be designed as a win-win for all and will become an enabler for creating huge opportunities for all. Clean mobility is our weapon against climate change. We should champion the idea of clean kilometers. This could be achieved by investing in bio-fuel, electric vehicles and solar charging. An electric vehicle, in particular, can complement our investment in renewable energy,” added Modi.

Modi also proposed that the automotive industry use the battery technology developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). “ISRO uses one of the best battery systems to run satellite in space. Other institutions can partner with ISRO to develop battery technology for cars”, Modi added.

On September 8, the policy think-tank NITI Aayog will submit its report to the government based on details of requirements and recommendation of all states with regards to mobility needs.

Modi also said India has some competitive advantage compared to other emerging global markets which will augur well for electric vehicle and technology development.

“Road transport accounts for one-fifth of global pollution. It is the next frontier in our fight against climate change. Better mobility can lead to better jobs, better quality of life, expand economic activity and protect the planet. Thus the mobility sector will bring larger outcomes. Indian has some competitive advantage. We have fewer vehicle per capita than other major economies. Thus we do not carry much of the baggage like other economies. We can thus create an all-new seamless mobility,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister visited the stalls of a number of companies such as Mahindra, Honda, ABB, Hero MotoCorp who have put on display vehicles ranging from two-wheelers to buses at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.