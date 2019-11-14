Planning to buy an MG ZS electric SUV? Here's how you can charge it for free

MG Motors is gearing up to launch its latest SUV in India, the ZS. It will also be the company’s first fully-electric SUV in the country, and the company’s second model on offer. As an incentive for potential customers, the British carmaker is offering free DC fast charging at its public charging stations for a limited time.

MG Motors is working with its partners called Fortrum and Delta Electronics to facilitate the charging infrastructure for the fully electric ZS SUV. The former will set up 50 kW DC fast chargers at public locations, while the latter will provide home charging solutions.

The company also recently tied up with eChargeBays to provide home charging solutions in Delhi. It will also provide a three-pin plug for free with the purchase of the ZS. However, this plug will require 19 to 24 hours of continuous charging to fully juice up the ZS’ battery.

The New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) states that the ZE EV has a full-charge range of 428 km. It gets a 44.54 kWh battery which takes six hours to get fully charged on a 7.2 kW home charger. The SUV’s electric motor makes 145 PS of maximum power and 353 Nm of continuous torque.