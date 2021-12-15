Piaggio Vehicles April-November cargo three-wheelers sales at 15,206 units

Small commercial vehicles maker Piaggio Vehicles has sold 15,206 cargo three-wheelers in the April-November period this year, on the back of growing demand for e-commerce and delivery business.

These sales numbers are based on Parivahan data till November, excluding Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, the company said.

"Piaggio introduced India to the most cost effective, three-wheeler cargo and since then is the leader in the segment. We have maintained the number one spot despite a challenging environment in FY22 YTD in the total three-wheeler cargo business," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles.

Piaggio’s focus has been on providing best-in-class products and services to its valued customers with a reduced cost of ownership, he said.

Graffi further added that "the detailed market research on understanding the needs and requirements of the Indian customers has made us currently gain a quarter of the market in the alternate fuel three-wheeler cargo segment."

"We aim to continue with our leadership in the 3-wheeler cargo segment with new products and other customer offerings in sales and customer care," Graffi added.

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) has a diverse portfolio, catering to varied customer needs with a complete range of three-wheelers in diesel, petrol, CNG and LPG fuel variants.

Besides, it also has entered the electric vehicle market in multiple deck sizes. PVPL is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Italy's Piaggio Group.

"Piaggio, a traditional leader in the diesel category has now, with its Ap Xtra HT range, gained considerable volumes in the alternate fuel segment, as the total sales from April-November 2021, stood at 15,206 units," the company said.

The growing demand for e-commerce and delivery business has helped the cargo segment recover from the pandemic, PVPL said. Piaggio has the industry’s first and only petrol three-wheeler cargo, Ap Xtra HT petrol, that provides more power and a smoother drive quality even in the hilly terrains, it added.