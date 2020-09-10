Piaggio India starts leasing scheme on Aprilia and Vespa scooters

To make it easier for people to afford a vehicle without having to pay amounts expected or even high EMIs, Piaggio India has now made leasing possible on its Vespa and Aprilia scooters.

Joining hands with vehicle and loan financing company, OTO Capital, Piaggio India has started a leasing scheme on all of its Vespa and Aprilia lineup. Customers in Pune and Bengaluru can avail of one of the scooters by just having to pay a monthly scheme.

The scheme can be availed even on the OTO Capital mobile app. Customers need only pay a low down payment and while the monthly EMIs enjoy a 30 percent discount. Another benefit of the scheme is a Rs 2,500 off on the first month’s suscription charge.

Commenting on the new scheme, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, “We welcome the partnership with OTO Capital to facilitate this new model of ownership. Now, our discerning customers can enjoy interesting ownership options across our premium offerings of Vespa and Aprilia. We see flexible ownership to be a desirable new trend amongst the youth of India and we believe Vespa and Aprilia would lead it to extend the premium experience to the aspirants."

If customers wish to buy the scooter at the end of the tenure, a set price will have to be paid. Additionally, customers can also opt to upgrade their scooters at the same EMI.

Considering the Aprilia and Vespa range of scooters are the most expensive in India, this could make it easier for people to consider them.