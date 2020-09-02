Piaggio introduces Vespa Racing Sixties scooters in India for Rs 1.19 lakh

Paying tribute to the spirit of racing back in the 1960s, Piaggio India has launched the Racing Sixties edition of the Vespa SXL scooters in India.

Priced at Rs 1.19 lakh and Rs 1.32 lakh, the Racing Sixties will be offered in both 125cc and 150cc versions, respectively. The Racing Sixties edition is based on the Vespa SXL trims and gets the same 9.7 PS 125cc and 10.5 PS 149cc engines as their SXL counterparts. However, the differences lie in the styling.

The scooters get period-themed, white bodywork with racing stripes, golden alloys and a contoured single seat. Other changes include blacked-out windscreen, matte black headlamp surround, mirrors and exhaust shield.

In terms of features, the scooters get everything that the Vesps SXLs get. LED lighting, semi-digital instrument cluster, DRLs, boot light, and USB mobile charging port.

Commenting on the launch of Vespa Racing Sixties, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, "We are delighted to introduce the special edition Vespa Racing Sixties. The Vespa Racing Sixties is an exceptional representation in rediscovering the theme of racing machines from the golden racing era of 1960s. Acknowledging the spirit of time it deftly combines heritage with present day advanced technology; the only brand to offer such specialty to the discerning customers who love to Vespa."

The Vespa Racing Sixties edition costs about Rs 5,000 more than their standard counterparts which are already fairly pricey when compared to the competition.