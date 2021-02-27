English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Peugeot unveils new logo; 308 hatchback will be the first car to sport the new badge

The new badge, while still representing the lion, features just the head emblazoned on a shield. This is very familiar to the 2018 e-Legend concept.

Moneycontrol News
February 27, 2021 / 06:43 PM IST
The new badge, while still representing the lion, features just the head emblazoned on a shield.

The new badge, while still representing the lion, features just the head emblazoned on a shield.

Along with Peugeot’s integration in Stallantis, the carmaker has unveiled a brand new logo as well. The lion head will make its debut with the upcoming 308 hatchback sometime this year.

The new badge, while still representing the lion, features just the head emblazoned on a shield. This is very familiar to the 2018 e-Legend concept. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Linda Jackson has said although the new logo follows the news of the Stellantis integration, the logo itself has been in development "since before we even started thinking about Stellantis".

The e-Legend influence on the logo, too, is apparent. The company says it is a celebration of ‘time’ as it references both the past and the future of the company. The e-Legend as well is marked by its influence from the 1968 Peugeot 504 coupe, but this time with a completely electrified powertrain.

As for electrification on the whole, the Peugeot is expecting to land at least 80 percent of sales coming from the electric models in Europe.

The carmaker operated in India for a short time in India back in the 1990s with the 309 sedan. While there are no plans to enter the Indian market, its sister company, Citroen, has just debuted with the C5 Aircross and plans to expand with a lineup of cars, all of which are expected to be locally manufactured.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Peugeot #Technology
first published: Feb 27, 2021 06:43 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.