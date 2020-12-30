MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Pandemic has changed the way business is done; workforce in auto industry needs upskilling: ASDC chairman

With digital training becoming vital, ASDC has already started working on developing new learning modules and around 90-95 percent of training will now happen online going forward.

PTI
December 30, 2020 / 05:50 PM IST

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way business is done, necessitating a change in the entire skilling landscape, and the present workforce in the auto industry needs upskilling, said Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) Chairman Nikunj Sanghi.

With digital training becoming vital, ASDC has already started working on developing new learning modules and around 90-95 percent of training will now happen online going forward.

"The Indian automotive sector has been facing headwinds for the past few years, and the situation became tougher, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The impact of the pandemic was felt across the value chain — from the component and vehicle manufacturers to dealerships," Sanghi said in a statement.

All this, he said, has "changed the way we do business necessitating a change in the entire skilling landscape. The present workforce needs upskilling".

Close

Related stories

Sanghi added that an individual will now need to be multi-skilled, including doing more than one job and covering jobs nearest to their domain. "Digital training is vital for this."

Stating that ASDC has already started working on developing new learning modules, he said, "Around 90-95 percent of training will now happen online which will provide a tremendous opportunity for up-skilling across the country."

According to ASDC, with the rapid transformation witnessed in India's automotive sector, a constant skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling of the existing and future workforce is important.

The new jobs, however, are likely to move away from traditional manufacturing and instead be added in the areas of IoT, mechatronics, robotics and 3D printing, among others
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Automotive Skills Development Council #Business #Nikunj Sanghi #Technology
first published: Dec 30, 2020 05:50 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.