Our cars will be value for money: Citroen CEO Linda Jackson

The C5 Aircross will become the entry model for Peugeot Citroen group in India. Linda Jackson, CEO, Citroen brand, Groupe PSA, spoke to Moneycontrol about the group's plans for India.

Edited excerpts:

We want to use the global brand strategy. Launching the C5 is all about building the brand because people do not know about the Citroen brand in India. The C5 is the flagship model for us.We have chosen India as the launch market for future products before launching them in other markets across the world. These models will be CO2 friendly and cost-effective. Citroen is a 'mainstream' brand in Europe but here it could be 'mainstream to premium' which means we won't be the cheapest nor would we be the most expensive. It will be value for money.

We don't want to invest in big capacity for say 250,000 (units per annum) and have spare capacity because there was no ramp up in production. We will invest for a certain capacity and if after reaching halfway we realise we need more capacity, then we will invest more because that's what we call a scalable business model.

Yes, they will. In this respect we have a strategy that from next year, all of our new vehicles will either have a plug-in hybrid or an electric version. For instance the C5 will be launched next year with a plug-in hybrid version and that is planned for Europe and China. Later, every vehicle we launch from next year onwards will have an electrified version. So by 2025, 100 percent of our vehicles will either have plug-in or an electric and that's true for India as it is for any other market. Their introduction depends on the speed at which a particular market takes to electrification.

Smaller vehicles will take to being fully electric and larger SUVs will adopt plug-in hybrids. That's the general philosophy. For instance, the C5 will only have a plug-in hybrid option. In Europe, we are launching electric vehicles next year.

We have not decided what is to be done about the Ambassador. I don't know yet how to weave it into the (Citroen India) story. We reflect on various ones and I don't know yet.