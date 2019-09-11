One of 63 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63s delivered in India

Lamborghini has not only changed the Aventador SVJ aesthetically but has also maximized its optimizations. Advait Berde @Advait_Berde 1/7 One of the most exotic limited-edition cars in the world, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63, has been purchased in India. As its name suggests, only 63 pieces of the car will ever be manufactured. (Image source: Lamborghini India) 2/7 The Aventador SVJ 63 is a powered by the same 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 as the standard Aventador SVJ. However, its refinement and power optimization have bumped up the figures to 770 BHP of maximum power and 720 Nm of peak torque. (Image source: Lamborghini India) 3/7 This gives the car a 0-100 km/h time of 2.8 seconds while it takes 8.6 seconds to reach 200 km/h from a standstill. Its top speed is stated to cross 350 km/h. With a dry weight of 1,525 kg, the Aventador SVJ 63 gets a power-to-weight ratio of 1.98 kg/hp. (Image source: Lamborghini India) 4/7 Lamborghini has not only changed the Aventador SVJ aesthetically but has also maximized its optimizations. Downforce is increased by 40 percent while even drag coefficient has improved by -1 percent. (Image: Lamborghini India) 5/7 It also gets a new titanium intake valve with a new-shape intake runner and length. This, along with a modified intake cylinder head duct increases flow coefficient. The engine is mated to a 7-speed Independent Shifting Road (ISR) gearbox which has been calibrated to handle the car’s increased power. (Image source: Lamborghini India) 6/7 The SVJ 63 also gets a reworked suspension that offers better mechanical and aerodynamic grip while its four-wheel-drive system improves the torque split to maximize traction and agility. (Image source: Lamborghini India) 7/7 Driving modes include the Strada, Sport, and Corsa, along with a customizable EGO option that helps the driver adjust parameters as per his choice. The interior features a TFT digital dashboard display with Kombi graphics. This shows the live status of the car’s Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva 2.0 (ALA) functions. (Image source: Lamborghini India) First Published on Sep 11, 2019 02:51 pm