Ola to foray into four-wheeler EV space with own compact car

OIa’s plans for an electric India may not come as much of a surprise seeing as how the company only recently unveiled an electric scooter. Rumours however, suggest that the company is also working on an electric four-wheeler.

Ola only recently unveiled the e-scooter and their plans to build a mega facility that could produce that scooter every two seconds. A report in Autocar, however, also suggests that the company is in the process of developing a new compact electric car for the country.

According to the report, there are no fine details available just yet, however, the publications sources say that we can expect a futuristic design based on a born-electric skateboard platform.

The car will essentially be a city car capable of only a limited range. Pricing, however, should be attractive. The company is in the process of setting a global design centre in Bengaluru complete with all the necessary requirements for a design facility.

The only problem in India is the charging network. This Ola has already promised to remedy with the development of a Hypercharger network consisting of over 1,00,000 charging stations across 400 cities.

Of course, the car will also get home charging solutions, just like any other electric car currently being sold. But with limited range and a low price tag, it will be all the more imperative that a better charging infrastructure is developed. This is mainly because not every car owner has a parking space or a garage to charge their car overnight.

The car is also likely to be available in two variants – one for private owners and one for the fleet.