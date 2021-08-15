Ola launches electric scooter at starting price of Rs 99,999

Ola Electric's much-anticipated electric scooter was launched on 15th August [Image: Twitter/@bhash]

The much anticipated Ola Electric scooter was launched on August 15 coinciding with India's Independence Day. The scooter was launched at the starting price of Rs 99,999 for the entry-level S1 model and Rs 1,29,999 for the more powerful and long-range S1 Pro, the latter featuring, according to Aggarwal, the biggest battery found on an electric scooter.

For the S1 Pro, the on-road prices after including FAME II and individual state subsidies are Rs 110,149 for Delhi, Rs 109, 999 for Gujarat, Rs 124,999 for Maharashtra and Rs 119, 136 for Rajasthan.

The scooter will be offered in 10 colour options including blue, black, white, grey and shades of red and yellow.

Ola Electric opened reservations for its electric scooter for a refundable deposit of Rs 499 on July 15. Days later, it announced that it had received over 1 lakh bookings within the first 24 hours.

The Ola scooter will be powered by an electric motor that is capable of a top speed of 115Km/h.

The scooter will also get other segment-leading features such as large underseat storage, digital instrument cluster, all-LED lighting and mobile phone connectivity and a segment-first app-based keyless experience.

Talking about record-setting bookings, founder Bhavish Aggarwal earlier said that it was a huge step in the transition to electric mobility and that it is only the beginning.

The Aggarwal-led firm, spun off from ride-hailing firm Ola, is setting up a 500-acre factory in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri, with an aim to make 1 crore vehicles per year at full capacity -- making it the world’s largest two-wheeler factory.

Moneycontrol had reported in April that Ola Electric plans to invest $2 billion over the next five years along with its partners to set up more than 1 lakh charging stations across 400 cities. Lack of charging stations is currently one of the biggest hindrances to mainstream EV usage in India.

Meanwhile, Ola has stated that it is working on setting up a 'Hypercharger Network' to include one lakh charging points across 400 cities. The launch of the electric scooter is in line with Ola's global vision of moving mobility into a more sustainable, accessible and connected future.