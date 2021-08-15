Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters launched in India; price starts at Rs 99,999

Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on the Ola Scooter in Bengaluru

While the S1 comes with five colour schemes, the S1 Pro gets 10, with the option of a metallic finish on five.

Apart from the ‘Normal’ and ‘Sport’ riding modes which are standard across both scooters, the S1 Pro gets a ‘Hyper’ riding mode, unleashing the unrestricted accelerative prowess of the scooter which, according to the brand, propels the S1 Pro from 0-60 kph in a staggering 5 seconds. The Ola S1 is not too far behind hitting 60 kph in 7 seconds.

While the scooters available at the launch, serve as pre-production models, they feature some of the same colour schemes that will be available on the production models which will be available for online purchase from the 8th of September, with deliveries set to begin in October.

OLA Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal has claimed that the per kilometer running costs of the scooters will be roughly 1/3rd of 1/4 th of that of a petrol-powered scooter.

The scooter also gets, as part of its proprietary operating system MoveOS, multiple rider profiles for individual users, which includes a Parental mode allowing authority figures in a family to set a speed limit and track the movements of the scooters should they wish to.