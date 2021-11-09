OLA Electric customer scooter test rides to commence tomorrow

After a prolonged waiting period, Ola Electric is ready to let customers experience the brand’s maiden offering, before the window for the final payments starts to close. Although Ola Electric has experienced delays in their scooter delivery schedule, it has claimed that everything is going as planned. The brand stated that the date for customer test rides had been rescheduled to allow customers a chance to assess the product before they paid the final amount.

As a brand with no dealership network, Ola Electric will home deliver, to any location in the country, a brand new scooter, registered to the owner’s address directly from the Ola FutureFactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

After having clocked over Rs 1,100 crore in bookings over its two-day purchase window, the brand has faced some heat from customers who have taken issue with the delay in the delivery date of the scooters. For its part, Ola claims that all customers, upon having confirmed their bookings, were informed of the tentative delivery date of their scooter – a schedule that remains on track.

Although Ola Electric hasn’t specified numbers, majority of the bookings have been made for the Ola S1 Pro, which features a bigger 3.97 kWh battery while the S1 only features a 2.98 kWh battery. The S1 Pro, although visually identical to the S1 comes with additional riding modes, a hill hold feature and a range of 181km, which, on paper, gives the S1 Pro the longest range of any electric scooter currently in production.

At the moment however, customers are unlikely to ride the final, production-ready version, as several OTA updates and final calibrations remain to be installed. Ola Electric CMO Varun Dubey stated that, “what the customers should know is that this is a product that, unlike ICE scooters, only gets better with time,” referring to the slew of OTA updates that will continue to optimise the riding experience of the scooters for the duration of the ownership cycle. Ola has also stated that all future updates will be made for free, and this includes the subscription rate for the Jio SIM card that comes pre-installed in all scooters.

The customer riding experience will take place in all major cities across the country, with a roll out period starting from tomorrow, November 10. Although it was previously scheduled to open on November 1, the second purchase window for the Ola S1 and S1 Pro, now opens on December 16.