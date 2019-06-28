App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 06:31 PM IST | Source: Overdrive Magazine

#ODRecap: New Innova brochure leaked, 2016 Beijing Motor Show, Creta petrol AT launched, 2017 EcoSport spied

#ODRecap: New Innova brochure leaked, 2016 Beijing Motor Show, Creta petrol AT launched, 2017 EcoSport spied


New Toyota Innova Crysta brochure leaked in India


The all-new Toyota Innova Crysta is expected to reach showrooms sometime in May 2016. Ahead of it's official launch, the Innova Crysta's brochure has been leaked online. Toyota had unveiled the Innova Crysta at the Auto Expo 2016. It is based on the TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) and gets an all-new 2.4-litre diesel engine. We expect it to be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 21 lakh. ...
Read More


First Published on Apr 26, 2016 07:28 pm

tags #Wheels

