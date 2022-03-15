Oben Electric launches motorcycle Rorr at Rs 99,999 onwards

Rorr (Image: obenev.com)

Electric two-wheeler start-up Oben Electric on March 15 launched its motorcycle 'Rorr' with prices starting at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). The electric motorcycle has a top speed of 100 kmph and comes with a range of 200 km on a single charge. The battery can be fully charged in two hours, the company said in a statement.

Customers can book the Rorr online for a payment of Rs 999, it added. Oben said its new manufacturing facility in Bengaluru will soon begin production. The plant is equipped to meet an initial capacity of three lakh units annually.

Stating that the company plans to gradually expand to newer markets, Oben Electric Co-Founder and CEO Madhumita Agrawal said, "We are keen on expanding to Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and more cities in Karnataka in Q2, 2022."