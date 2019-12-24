App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now you can get Anytime Warranty for your Honda cars

Customers can claim the Anytime Warranty after a break-in warranty coverage, though it will be priced higher than the standard purchase, which increases for each successive year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Honda Cars India is offering a new warranty plan for all its passenger cars. All unit less than 10 years old and with fewer than 1,20,000km on its odometer can avail this plan, though it is also available even after the expiration of the standard or extended warranties.

The Japanese automobile manufacturer is offering the Anytime Warranty across all its models. For the tenth-year coverage, costs range from Rs 9,927 for the Brio petrol to Rs 55,673 for the diesel CR-V. However, these prices increase to Rs 11,155 and Rs 62,911 if there is a break in the warranty coverage or of the car’s service records are not comprehensive.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “We strive towards having customers for Life. In line with this commitment, Honda has introduced the industry-first Anytime Warranty Program up to 10 years for our customers. This programme is a testimony to the brand attributes of Durability, Quality and Reliability associated with Honda cars and we believe it will further enhance peace of mind to our customers.”

First Published on Dec 24, 2019 01:35 pm

tags #Auto #Honda Cars India Ltd #Technology #trends

