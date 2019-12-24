Now you can get Anytime Warranty for your Honda cars

Honda Cars India is offering a new warranty plan for all its passenger cars. All unit less than 10 years old and with fewer than 1,20,000km on its odometer can avail this plan, though it is also available even after the expiration of the standard or extended warranties.

Customers can claim the Anytime Warranty after a break-in warranty coverage, though it will be priced higher than the standard purchase, which increases for each successive year.

The Japanese automobile manufacturer is offering the Anytime Warranty across all its models. For the tenth-year coverage, costs range from Rs 9,927 for the Brio petrol to Rs 55,673 for the diesel CR-V. However, these prices increase to Rs 11,155 and Rs 62,911 if there is a break in the warranty coverage or of the car’s service records are not comprehensive.