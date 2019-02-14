Present
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now, you can avail 24x7 service for your Maruti cars in 6 cities

Maruti Suzuki says that the facility will be offered at service centres located near IT hubs where many of the employed population have night shifts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is offering a 24X7 service centre facility for its customers across six cities. Maruti Suzuki car owners will now be able to get routine servicing of their car done at any time of the day. This facility will be available across six cities in India.

A first of its kind initiative, Maruti Suzuki has opened its 24X7 service centres in the cities of Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Mangaluru and Sahibabad. The service started last year in Gurugram, as an experiment to test its feasibility in the country.

As per a report in News18, Maruti Suzuki says that the facility will be offered at service centres located near IT hubs where many of the employed population have night shifts.

It also serves to help fleet owners whose business is hampered due to cars being in the service station during the day. As of now, Maruti Suzuki services 25 cars a night on an average, but the company expects the numbers to increase based on demand.

Customers from both of Maruti’s dealerships, Arena and Nexa, can avail this facility for all regular service jobs, mechanical repairs and part replacement.

Bodywork is not included in the list, however, and customers will have to wait till daytime to get their bodywork woes sorted.

Also, Maruti Suzuki has kept this night-time service free of charge, in addition to providing a free loaner car, as well as a sponsored pick up and drop service.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 12:42 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #Technology #trends

